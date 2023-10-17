Two Middlesboro High School students accepted into prestigious program at MIT

Two Middlesboro High School students have been accepted into a prestigious program with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.(Middlesboro Independent Schools)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Middlesboro High School students are getting the chance to participate in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Juniors Aieza Ahmad and Kayla Heck were accepted into the Beaver Works Fall 2023 Outreach Program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The program specifically focuses on 11th grade girls across the country who have interests in STEM-based fields.

Beaver Works is a collaborative center created by the MIT School of Engineering and the MIT Lincoln Laboratory.

The center focuses on education outreach programs as an avenue to address global issues through science, research and education.

Ahmad and Heck will be engaged in a course titled Many Interesting Things: For Aspiring Engineers from Transistors to Data Science.

The experience will provide the students with early exposure to technologies that are at the forefront of digital society and how the tools connect to medical data analytics.

