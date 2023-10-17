Two Laurel County schools represent the mountains in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Boys and Girls State Soccer Tournaments

By Armando Barry
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Laurel boys’ and the South Laurel girls’ soccer teams are the remaining mountain teams to advance to the quarterfinals of the KHSAA State Soccer Tournament.

Boys’ state quarterfinal round:

  • North Laurel will face the Ryle Raiders at Ryle High School on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Ashland Blazer defeated Lawrence County and will take on Lafayette in the second round on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Girls’ state quarterfinal round:

  • South Laurel will play the winner of Notre Dame on Thursday, Oct. 19.
  • Russell took down Prestonsburg and will play the Boyle County Lady Rebels on Thursday, Oct. 19

Boys’ opening round:

  • North Laurel defeated Perry Central at Perry Central High School on Monday, Oct. 16, 3-nil.
  • Lawrence County fell to Ashland Blazer at Ashland Blazer High School, 4-nil, on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Girls’ opening round:

  • South Laurel defeated Estill County at Estill County High School on Monday, Oct. 16, 2-nil.
  • The Prestonsburg Lady Blackcats lost against Russell at Russell High School, 8-2, on Tuesday, Oct. 17. at 7 p.m.

We will update the time and location of the South Laurel girls’ state quarterfinal game against Notre Dame on Thursday, Oct. 19 when it is released.

