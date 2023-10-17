Top 5 plays from week 9 of high school football

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearing the tail end of the regular season, the show-stopping performances just rise even higher in our top five plays from week nine of high school football across the mountains.

5. Knox Central’s Jacob Smith interception

Clay County’s quarterback goes for the deep pass, but it’s completely off target and into the waiting hands of Knox Central’s Jacob Smith.

Smith took the ball, swerved past defenders, and picked up a big gain all the way down into Tiger territory.

4. Letcher Central’s Gavin Brown picks off Perry Central

Perry Central’s quarterback unloaded a ball down field that was intercepted by Letcher Central’s Gavin Brown.

His small stature proved very elusive as he returned the ball past the middle of the field, making defenders look ridiculous trying to stop him.

3. Southwestern’s Owen Campbell quarterback keeper touchdown run

Southwestern’s quarterback Owen Campbell faked a handoff and then called his own number, making a few defenders miss before cruising his way into the endzone.

2. Breathitt County’s Braxton Terry bobbling pick six

Bobcat linebacker Braxton Terry amazingly tipped a pass by Leslie County’s Landry Collett, gathered it, and sprinted into paydirt for a pick six.

1. Letcher Central’s Garrett Howard evasive touchdown run

This was the definition of a tough running back play. Howard took the handoff and ran into a crowd of defenders, seemingly ending the play, before he spun out of it and made a line for the endzone. This was the opening score of their game against Perry Central.

