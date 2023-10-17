Tazewell Police arrest man attempting to rob Taco Bell

Jeremy Sulfridge arrested robbing a Taco Bell
Jeremy Sulfridge arrested robbing a Taco Bell(Tazewell Police Department)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, Oct. 16 around 1 a.m., the Tazewell Police Department responded to a call at a Taco Bell at 1424 North Broad Street.

The call reported a man acting unusual in the lobby of the restaurant. When officials arrived, they found the man bent down behind the counter with stacks of free taco coupons and a key attempting to gain entry into the restaurant’s safe.

Police identified the man as Jeremy Sulfridge of Tazewell. After taking Sulfridge into custody, police said they found a small amount of marijuana and the men’s restroom soap dispenser in his pants after they searched him.

Sulfridge tried to escape police custody multiple times during his transportation to jail and attempted to flee custody on foot after physically assaulting two deputies, but officials were able to successfully detain him.

Sulfridge is being charged with possession of schedule 6, attempted escape, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer, attempted burglary, public intoxication and vandalism.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus involved in crash in Knott Co., Kentucky
One student hit by car while changing buses
Craig Landers
Police chase ends in Ky., one man arrested
.
KSP: One dead in Jackson Co. crash
Shot of police lights.
Deadly crash in Johnson County
Bell County Arrests
Sheriff: Two facing drug charges following investigation

Latest News

After their season ended, the Fleming Neon Lady Pirates middle school basketball team got the...
‘There’s nothing like playing here’: Fleming-Neon Middle School Lady Basketball returns home
Appalachian Arts Alliance, WSGS team up in radio takeover for fundraising
Appalachian Arts Alliance raises more than $32K during Radio Takeover Day
.
KSP: Death investigation underway in Estill Co.
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Radio Takeover Day - 11
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
New Basketball Court - Jack 11