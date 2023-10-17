Six mountain teams in the KHSAA Boys and Girls State Soccer Tournament

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - There are three boys and three girls high school soccer teams from the mountains in the KHSAA Boys and Girls State Soccer Tournament.

Boys’ quarterfinal round:

North Laurel defeated Perry Central at Perry Central High School on Monday, Oct. 16, 3-nil.

Lawrence County will play Ashland Blazer at Ashland Blazer High School on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Boys’ second round:

North Laurel will face the Ryle Raiders at Ryle High School on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m.

The winner of (Lawrence County vs Ashland Blazer) will take on Lafayette in the second round on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Girls’ quarterfinal round:

South Laurel defeated Estill County at Estill County High School on Monday, Oct. 16, 2-nil.

The Prestonsburg Lady Blackcats will play Russell at Russell High School on Tuesday, Oct. 17. at 7 p.m.

Girls’ second round:

South Laurel will play the winner of (George Rogers Clark vs Notre Dame) on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The winner of (Prestonsburg vs Russell) will play the Boyle County Lady Rebels on Thursday, Oct. 19.

We will update times and locations of games as they develop.

We will have highlights from the Lawrence County Bulldogs’ quarterfinal match on WYMT Mountain Sports at 11 on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.