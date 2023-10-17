Sheriff’s office: missing woman found

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - (UPDATE - 1:29 p.m.) Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office have reported that the woman who went missing has been found.

On social media, the sheriff’s office said Vicki Rodriguez was found safe at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

(ORIGINAL - 8:11 a.m.) Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a missing woman.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office said Vicki Rodriguez, 59, was last seen at around 1 p.m. Monday.

We are told she is 5′4″, weighs 153 pounds and has black shoulder-length hair. She was last seen driving a 2008 Toyota SUV with a Kentucky Autism Awareness license plate on the back.

If you have any information about where she might be, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or Laurel Dispatch at 606-878-7000. You can also message the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

