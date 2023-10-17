Sheriff: Man arrested for making threat against a deputy

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron confirmed a man was arrested after reportedly calling the sheriff’s office and making a threat against a deputy.

Catron said the phone call happened on September 22 and was made by Lance Dobbs.

During the call, Dobbs reportedly said the deputy needed to come to his home on Nathan Haynes Road, and he added the deputy needed to be alone and armed.

Deputies responded to the home, but they confirmed nobody would answer the door.

On September 26, a Wayne County deputy reportedly pulled Dobbs over.

During the traffic stop, Dobbs reportedly asked the deputy if he knew another man previously arrested during an undercover drug investigation.

Following an investigation into the threat, deputies realized the two men were friends, and the threat was reportedly made for that reason.

Dobbs was arrested on Sunday at his home.

He was charged with terroristic threatening and intimidating a participant in the legal process.

Dobbs was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are pending after more threats were made on social media.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.