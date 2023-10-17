Sheriff: Man arrested for making threat against a deputy

jail cell bars
jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron confirmed a man was arrested after reportedly calling the sheriff’s office and making a threat against a deputy.

Catron said the phone call happened on September 22 and was made by Lance Dobbs.

During the call, Dobbs reportedly said the deputy needed to come to his home on Nathan Haynes Road, and he added the deputy needed to be alone and armed.

Deputies responded to the home, but they confirmed nobody would answer the door.

On September 26, a Wayne County deputy reportedly pulled Dobbs over.

During the traffic stop, Dobbs reportedly asked the deputy if he knew another man previously arrested during an undercover drug investigation.

Following an investigation into the threat, deputies realized the two men were friends, and the threat was reportedly made for that reason.

Dobbs was arrested on Sunday at his home.

He was charged with terroristic threatening and intimidating a participant in the legal process.

Dobbs was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are pending after more threats were made on social media.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus involved in crash in Knott Co., Kentucky
One student hit by car while changing buses
Police scene tape
Coroner: Skeletal remains found
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Bell County Arrests
Sheriff: Two facing drug charges following investigation
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say

Latest News

issues and answers
Issues and Answers: Rural Utilities Service Administrator Andy Berke
.
KSP: One dead in Jackson Co. crash
Road Construction Ahead
KYTC: Delays possible as construction starts for portion of US-23
arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Hanah Mills