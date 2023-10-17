Sam Hunt coming to KFC Yum! Center during 2024 Outskirts Tour

Outskirts Tour 2024
Outskirts Tour 2024(KFC Yum! Center)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Country music singer Sam Hunt will make a stop in Louisville during his recently announced Outskirts Tour.

He is scheduled to perform at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. His tour will feature special guests including multi-platinum-selling country artist Brett Young and fellow Georgia native Lily Rose.

Hunt will also release his brand-new song “Came The Closest” this Friday. He is known for surprise music drops every few months, including his recent “Women In My Life,” “Start Nowhere,” “Water Under The Bridge” and his latest country radio staple, “Outskirts,” the release said.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus involved in crash in Knott Co., Kentucky
One student hit by car while changing buses
Police scene tape
Coroner: Skeletal remains found
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Bell County Arrests
Sheriff: Two facing drug charges following investigation
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say