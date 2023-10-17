Sam Hunt coming to KFC Yum! Center during 2024 Outskirts Tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Country music singer Sam Hunt will make a stop in Louisville during his recently announced Outskirts Tour.

He is scheduled to perform at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. His tour will feature special guests including multi-platinum-selling country artist Brett Young and fellow Georgia native Lily Rose.

Hunt will also release his brand-new song “Came The Closest” this Friday. He is known for surprise music drops every few months, including his recent “Women In My Life,” “Start Nowhere,” “Water Under The Bridge” and his latest country radio staple, “Outskirts,” the release said.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m.

