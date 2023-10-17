Police searching for missing woman in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a missing woman.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office said Vicki Rodriguez, 59, of London, was last seen at around 1 p.m. Monday.
We are told she is 5′4″, weighs 153 pounds and has black shoulder-length hair. She was last seen driving a 2008 Toyota SUV with a Kentucky Autism Awareness license plate on the back.
If you have any information about where she might be, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or Laurel Dispatch at 606-878-7000. You can also message the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
