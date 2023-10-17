Police chase ends in Ky., one man arrested

Craig Landers
Craig Landers(London Police Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man was arrested following a police chase on I-75 Saturday.

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said they tried to pull over a Nissan Rogue.

The driver, Craig Landers, reportedly had multiple felony charges in Tennessee.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) took over the chase when it crossed the state border.

Police said the car hit a tire deflation device and stopped near mile marker 52.

Landers reportedly tried to run away and did not listen to commands from police.

Following a short foot chase and brief struggle, officials said Landers was arrested.

He was charged with fleeing police, resisting arrest and reckless driving.

Several law enforcement agencies helped with the chase, including the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and the London Police Department.

