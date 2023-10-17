Organizations discuss ways to help veterans

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Sen. Rand Paul’s office and other organizations working to better the lives of veterans gathered in Whitesburg for an outreach event.

Sen. Paul’s Constituent Services Director Angie Pace said they are looking to become more connected with veterans.

“We want to contact the federal agency on their behalf and try to seek resolution on the issues that they’re facing,” said Angie Pace.

Not only contacting federal agencies but also Congress itself.

National Legislative Member for Kentucky Nathan Sesco, who is a veteran, said they are presenting legislation based on what veterans need help with.

Senate Bill 928 would speed up access to benefits upon discharge from the military.

House Resolution 3933 would expand suicide awareness for veterans.

“It’s other things other than mental health for a veteran to take their own life. They could be getting ready to lose their house, they maybe lost their benefits, they may need help with job opportunity,” said Sesco.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.