NTSB issues preliminary report on Ohio Co. plane crash

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The National Transportation Safety Board has issued the preliminary report for its ongoing investigation of the plane crash last month of a Piper PA-28-161in Ohio County.

[Previous Story: Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified]

On September 27, a plane was destroyed when it was involved in an accident near Whitesville, Kentucky.

The flight instructor and student pilot were fatally injured. The plane was operated by Eagle Flight Academy as a Title 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 91 instructional flight.

A post to the flight instructor’s social media account at about 34 minutes before the accident depicted an image from a mobile-device-based aviation navigation tool.

The image depicted the airplane’s current position northwest of Bowling Green, Kentucky, along with the planned route of flight to OWB.

Weather radar imagery was also displayed in the image, which had been annotated with a circle around the flight track and nearby weather radar returns.

According to preliminary air traffic control voice communications, the pilot contacted them at 10:44 p.m. and the controller advised the pilot of heavy to extreme precipitation at the airplane’s nine o’clock position.

ADS-B data showed that the airplane continued its northwesterly course and about two minutes later, the flight instructor requested an instrument flight rules clearance.

The controller issued the clearance and provided an easterly vector to assist the flight in getting out of the weather.

The flight instructor stated to the controller that the airplane was “getting blown around like crazy,” and the airplane’s flight track showed a turn to the northwest followed by a right circling turn.

The controller reiterated the heading of 090º, and the flight instructor responded that they were in “pretty extreme turbulence.”

The flight track showed a continuing right descending turn, and no further communications were received from the flight instructor.

The airplane’s last position was at 10:49 p.m. at an altitude of 2,200 ft and about 1,000 ft northwest of the wreckage debris field, which spanned 25 acres in a hilly, densely wooded area.

Examination of the engine revealed that the fixed-pitch propeller remained attached to the crankshaft propeller flange, and both propeller blades appeared straight.

No anomalies were noted during examination of the engine cylinders with a lighted borescope.

Examination of the engine did not reveal any pre-accident anomalies or malfunctions that would have prevented normal operation.

Click here to read the full preliminary report and download the PDF.

