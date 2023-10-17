North Laurel pushes past Perry Central in the state quarterfinal of Boys State Soccer Tournament

By Armando Barry
Published: Oct. 17, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Laurel Jaguars dominated the Perry Central Commodores, 3-nil, on Perry Central’s home field in the state quarterfinals of the KHSAA boys’ state soccer tournament on Monday night.

It was a chilly, wet, and murky night -- all the ingredients of a state playoff soccer game.

The Commodores came into this matchup fresh off winning their fourth straight region championship, but the night ended in a lopsided win for the Jags.

North Laurel dominated the possession of the ball for the majority of the first half.

The Jags scored twice in the first period with a header score by Jaxon Jacobs, assisted by Kristopher Hagan, around the 18th minute.

Then, Tanner Broyles scored as well on a penalty kick at the 10th minute.

“It feels really good because we’ve all been playing together for a while,” Broyles said. “So, it just all finally builds up into a moment where we can all cherish it. We hope to just continue it for the foreseeable future for a little while, and it just it feels great to have at state too.”

The Jags would end the game victorious at 3-nil after Hagan scored a goal of his own with a minute left in the match on a penalty kick.

“We’ve put so much effort in this whole season and it’s really showing off right now,” Hagan said. “Yeah, I just really liked that we possessed a lot today and it felt really good to get an assist and a goal.”

North Laurel advances to the second round of the KHSAA Boys’ State Soccer Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The Jags will face the Ryle Raiders, who defeated Bishop Brossart 5-nil in the Raiders’ quarterfinal game. The time and location of the match is still to be determined.

