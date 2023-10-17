Meet Meiko the malamute running for mayor

Meiko the malamute is running for mayor of Anchorage!
By Dave Allgood and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Ak. (KTUU/Gray News) – An unusual candidate is running for mayor in Anchorage and his campaign manager says he has the right deposition for the job – Meiko the Alaskan malamute mix.

Richard “Ziggy” Zeigler is Meiko’s campaign manager and is a fixture in the downtown area, creating murals.

His latest endeavor is backing his favorite candidate in the upcoming election.

“Politics has become kind of a dog-eat-dog kind of thing,” Zeigler said, adding that everyone wants to take pictures of him when they walk up and down the street.

Meiko is a very likable and huggable candidate.

“And he loves to give kisses,” Zeigler said. “Well, I figured why not run a dog for mayor and for office might change things how people feel.”

As perfect as Meiko seems, even he’s got his price.

“You can influence him, I hate to say that. A treat will always get him to respond to you,” Zeigler said, joking that even the ones with paws have flaws.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus involved in crash in Knott Co., Kentucky
One student hit by car while changing buses
.
KSP: One dead in Jackson Co. crash
Bell County Arrests
Sheriff: Two facing drug charges following investigation
Craig Landers
Police chase ends in Ky., one man arrested
Kentucky Basketball makes the cut as the 16th-ranked team in the AP Preseason Top 25 Poll.
Kentucky Men’s Basketball makes cut in AP Top 25 preseason poll

Latest News

Two more suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting death of an infant on October 4.
2 more suspects arrested in connection to death of baby delivered after mother injured in shooting, official say
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Israel bombs Gaza region where civilians were told to seek refuge, as mediators try to unlock aid
Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago...
This NFL team has gained half a million new fans this season, far more than any other team
The House of Representatives is voting to see if Rep. Jim Jordan will be speaker. (Source:...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: House speaker vote