Man facing DUI charges following crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police responding to a report of a crash ended up taking one man into custody on DUI charges.

It happened Friday night just before 6:30 on Pine Top Road just west of London.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene on a complaint that an intoxicated driver may have caused the collision.

When they arrived, they found Kermit Bruner, 65, of London was involved and was under the influence.

Upon further investigation, police discovered he was driving on a suspended license and had two outstanding warrants.

He was arrested and charged with DUI, driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident. His warrants were from other criminal cases in Laurel and Whitley County. The Laurel case involved another DUI charge and the Whitley case for on assault charges and for driving on a suspended license. Police said Bruner did not show up to court in either case.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

No other information was released about the crash that led deputies to Bruner.

