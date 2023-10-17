KYTC: Delays possible as construction starts for portion of US-23

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are warning drivers of lane closings and traffic pattern changes along a portion of US-23 in Pike County.

The work zone will start at mile point 18.4 near Fords Branch and end at mile point 16 near the base of Foggy Mountain.

Crews are scheduled to start median and drainage box repairs on Tuesday at 9 a.m., and officials said the repairs will last one to two weeks.

While repairs are ongoing, the inner northbound and southbound lanes will be closed.

KYTC officials said drivers should plan for delays, and drive slowly in the work zone.

