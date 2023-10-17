KSP: One dead in Jackson Co. crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating following a deadly crash in Jackson County.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Monday, troopers were called because of a two-car crash at the intersection of KY-30 and KY-3629.

Following an investigation, officials said a 2015 Jeep Cherokee crossed the center line and collided with a 2004 Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee, 72-year-old Wanda Kennedy, was pronounced dead by the Jackson County Coroner.

The investigation is ongoing.

