KSP: One dead in Jackson Co. crash
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating following a deadly crash in Jackson County.
Shortly before 10 a.m. Monday, troopers were called because of a two-car crash at the intersection of KY-30 and KY-3629.
Following an investigation, officials said a 2015 Jeep Cherokee crossed the center line and collided with a 2004 Dodge Ram.
The driver of the Jeep Cherokee, 72-year-old Wanda Kennedy, was pronounced dead by the Jackson County Coroner.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.