KSP: One dead in Jackson Co. crash

.
.(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating following a deadly crash in Jackson County.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Monday, troopers were called because of a two-car crash at the intersection of KY-30 and KY-3629.

Following an investigation, officials said a 2015 Jeep Cherokee crossed the center line and collided with a 2004 Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee, 72-year-old Wanda Kennedy, was pronounced dead by the Jackson County Coroner.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus involved in crash in Knott Co., Kentucky
One student hit by car while changing buses
Police scene tape
Coroner: Skeletal remains found
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Bell County Arrests
Sheriff: Two facing drug charges following investigation
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say

Latest News

issues and answers
Issues and Answers: Rural Utilities Service Administrator Andy Berke
Road Construction Ahead
KYTC: Delays possible as construction starts for portion of US-23
jail cell bars
Sheriff: Man arrested for making threat against a deputy
arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Hanah Mills