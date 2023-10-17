KSP: Death investigation underway in Estill Co.

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police confirmed a death investigation is ongoing in Estill County.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, troopers were called to a home on Main Street in Ravenna.

Officials said a family member found Randell Anglin, 44, unresponsive inside the home.

Anglin was pronounced dead by the Estill County Coroner’s Office.

Police said foul play is not suspected, but the investigation will continue.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

