KSP: Death investigation underway in Estill Co.

.
.(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police confirmed a death investigation is ongoing in Estill County.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, troopers were called to a home on Main Street in Ravenna.

Officials said a family member found Randell Anglin, 44, unresponsive inside the home.

Anglin was pronounced dead by the Estill County Coroner’s Office.

Police said foul play is not suspected, but the investigation will continue.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus involved in crash in Knott Co., Kentucky
One student hit by car while changing buses
Craig Landers
Police chase ends in Ky., one man arrested
.
KSP: One dead in Jackson Co. crash
Shot of police lights.
Deadly crash in Johnson County
Bell County Arrests
Sheriff: Two facing drug charges following investigation

Latest News

arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Kaileigh Faith Chaney
Shot of police lights.
Deadly crash in Johnson County
Officials with the Mingo County Sheriff's Office are looking for a suspect regarding a property...
West Virginia sheriff’s office looking for suspect in property incident
Two Middlesboro High School students have been accepted into a prestigious program with the...
Two Middlesboro High School students accepted into prestigious program at MIT
Johnnie Bullock Arrest
‘The wrong place at the wrong time’: Drug, death investigation ongoing in Southern Ky.