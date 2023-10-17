Kentucky WBB out of AP Preseason Top 25 Poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball team was not selected in the latest AP Preseason top 25 poll.

Their archnemesis, Louisville, was ranked 17th in the preseason list.

Kim Mulkey and the reigning national champs were listed as the best team in all of women’s college basketball.

UConn was listed second, followed by Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes at three. UCLA and Utah rounded out the top five, respectively.

Look below for the top 25 list:

1. LSU

2. UConn

3. Iowa

4. UCLA

5. Utah

6. South Carolina

7. Ohio State

8. Virginia Tech

9. Indiana

10. Notre Dame

11. Tennessee

12. Ole Miss

13. Texas

14. Maryland

15. Stanford

16. North Carolina

17. Louisville

18. Florida State

19. Baylor

20. Colorado

21. USC

22. Creighton

23. Illinois

24. Washington State

25. Mississippi State

