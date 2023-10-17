Kentucky WBB out of AP Preseason Top 25 Poll
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball team was not selected in the latest AP Preseason top 25 poll.
Their archnemesis, Louisville, was ranked 17th in the preseason list.
Kim Mulkey and the reigning national champs were listed as the best team in all of women’s college basketball.
UConn was listed second, followed by Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes at three. UCLA and Utah rounded out the top five, respectively.
Look below for the top 25 list:
1. LSU
2. UConn
3. Iowa
4. UCLA
5. Utah
6. South Carolina
7. Ohio State
8. Virginia Tech
9. Indiana
10. Notre Dame
11. Tennessee
12. Ole Miss
13. Texas
14. Maryland
15. Stanford
16. North Carolina
17. Louisville
18. Florida State
19. Baylor
20. Colorado
21. USC
22. Creighton
23. Illinois
24. Washington State
25. Mississippi State
