Issues and Answers: Rural Utilities Service Administrator Andy Berke

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with Andy Berke.

Berke is a former Tennessee state senator, and he served as the mayor of Chattanooga from 2013 until 2021.

During his tenure as mayor, Berke received national recognition for improving access to high-speed internet for underserved communities.

Now, he is the administrator of the Rural Utilities Service with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

You can watch the interview in the video player above.

