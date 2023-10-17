East Kentucky Strong celebrates women at 7th annual conference

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Kentucky Strong event invited high school juniors to Pikeville Tuesday for a gathering all about empowering women.

“It’s a very powerful conference for all of these young ladies. Cause, all of our high schools and the city school, they all come together, and they get to interact in breakout sessions,” said high school teacher Gina Ray. “They get to see women throughout the region coming in, putting on demonstrations.”

The conference, which marked its seventh celebration this year, included guest speakers, music, breakout sessions, and more, with around 350 high schoolers in attendance.

“Focus on empowering them; we focus on helping them to understand that their voice matters and we need to hear from them and they need to speak up,” said East Kentucky Strong Director Kay Webb. “Just knowing that they have lots of options in their futures.”

From local leading ladies to programs where women have been making names for themselves in the mountains, those involved say it was all about showcasing opportunities.

“I think it’s really motivational for women,” said high school junior Shelby Hammonds. “For, like, us all to be surrounded by other women and know, like, we all have similarities and stuff.”

Students say it feels nice to have an environment catered to their past, present, and futures, showing them they are not alone and they are more capable than they know.

“In this area, we need people to show us that women can be more than just a housewife- like traditional things,” said high school junior Bailey Hannah. “We can be more than just staying at home. Like, there’s opportunities for us out there.”

