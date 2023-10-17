Drying out and warming up ... briefly

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While a stray shower is not out of the realm of possibility today, it looks like most of us will stay dry. Enjoy it, because the break is short-lived.

Today and Tonight

Cloudy skies will dominate the headlines for most of the day, but similar to yesterday, I do believe we could end up seeing some peeks of sunshine later in the day and a slow clearing into the nighttime hours. After starting the day in the mid-40s, highs will climb into the upper 50s before dropping back into the low to mid-40s for lows overnight.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday looks amazing with temperatures soaring back to close to normal levels for this time of the year into the mid to upper 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. Lows will drop into the low 50s under partly cloudy skies Wednesday night.

Unfortunately, that’s where our dry stretch of weather starts to come to an end, at least for now. We will start Thursday dry, but clouds and rain chances will move back into the region ahead of a cold front on Thursday afternoon and evening. The winds will pick up too, so it will be breezy later in the day. Highs push toward the 70° mark before the front pushes through Thursday night and into Friday morning. Lows will drop back into the low 50s Thursday night.

Friday looks to be on a soggy side, at least at times. Highs will struggle their way into the mid to upper 50s behind the front and fall into the mid-40s overnight.

Outside of a stray chance for rain on Saturday, it looks like the skies will gradually clear and temperatures will warm back to near 60°. The weekend wraps up with some sunshine on Sunday and highs climbing back into the low 60s.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

