Demonstrators call for justice at rally for Palestine in downtown Lexington

Demonstrators call for justice at rally for Palestine in downtown Lexington
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A rally for Palestine is happening in downtown Lexington.

Since 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, speaker after speaker has made their way to the steps in front of a very large crowd. They are calling for a free Palestine and an end to the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

They say Palestinians have been facing this type of death and trauma for generations, for decades.

They’ve cheered and applauded as people have shared their personal stories, form having family in Gaza currently. To even one speaker who is Jewish and says she believes in a free Palestine.

Others called for an end to U.S. aid to Israel as well.

Last Sunday, we saw close to 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators in downtown Lexington.

Organizers say these are meant to be rallies for peace and unity, and they say it’s a way to show their support for Palestinian civilians.

Just a few hours before this group is set to meet, Rabbi Shlomo Litvin with the Kentucky Jewish Council says he was in downtown to counter their rally.

Litvin held a prayer vigil for Israelis killed or being held hostage by Hamas just last week.

He says he’s delivering bags with supplies to those who are unhoused downtown as his form of a counter-demonstration.

“It’s going to take all of us to show kindness, especially those who we sometimes miss in the peripheral of our eyes, to show the strongest counter to words of hate,” said Litvin.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus involved in crash in Knott Co., Kentucky
One student hit by car while changing buses
Craig Landers
Police chase ends in Ky., one man arrested
.
KSP: One dead in Jackson Co. crash
Shot of police lights.
Deadly crash in Johnson County
Bell County Arrests
Sheriff: Two facing drug charges following investigation

Latest News

arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Kaileigh Faith Chaney
Shot of police lights.
Deadly crash in Johnson County
Officials with the Mingo County Sheriff's Office are looking for a suspect regarding a property...
West Virginia sheriff’s office looking for suspect in property incident
Two Middlesboro High School students have been accepted into a prestigious program with the...
Two Middlesboro High School students accepted into prestigious program at MIT
Johnnie Bullock Arrest
‘The wrong place at the wrong time’: Drug, death investigation ongoing in Southern Ky.