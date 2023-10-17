Death investigation ongoing in Southern Ky.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones says a death investigation is underway.

Deputies responded to a home on Shoreline Drive for a welfare check on Sunday.

When officials got to the scene, they talked to family members of the woman that lived at the home. The family reportedly said they had not talked to the woman in more than 18 hours.

Deputies said they could hear a man inside the home, but he refused to answer the door.

The man, identified as Johnnie Bullock, talked to deputies through a window. Deputies said he told them the woman was breathing but unresponsive.

Officials say they went inside the home and found Bullock lying on the bed and on top of the woman.

She was pronounced dead by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. Her name was not released.

During an investigation, officials said they did not see signs of foul play.

During a search, deputies say they found more than two pounds of meth, marijuana, glass smoking pipes, digital scales, more than 50 grams of heroin, Oxycodone, Gabapentin and baggies.

Officials say they also found more than $3,500 on Bullock.

Bullock was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and drug possession.

Officials confirmed the death investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus involved in crash in Knott Co., Kentucky
One student hit by car while changing buses
Police scene tape
Coroner: Skeletal remains found
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Bell County Arrests
Sheriff: Two facing drug charges following investigation
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say

Latest News

.
KSP: One dead in Jackson Co. crash
School bus involved in crash in Knott Co., Kentucky
One student hit by car while changing buses
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Knott Co. Crash - RJ 11
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Pulaski Co. Investigation - 11
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Jackson Co. Crash - 11