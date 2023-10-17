Death investigation ongoing in Southern Ky.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones says a death investigation is underway.

Deputies responded to a home on Shoreline Drive for a welfare check on Sunday.

When officials got to the scene, they talked to family members of the woman that lived at the home. The family reportedly said they had not talked to the woman in more than 18 hours.

Deputies said they could hear a man inside the home, but he refused to answer the door.

The man, identified as Johnnie Bullock, talked to deputies through a window. Deputies said he told them the woman was breathing but unresponsive.

Officials say they went inside the home and found Bullock lying on the bed and on top of the woman.

She was pronounced dead by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. Her name was not released.

During an investigation, officials said they did not see signs of foul play.

During a search, deputies say they found more than two pounds of meth, marijuana, glass smoking pipes, digital scales, more than 50 grams of heroin, Oxycodone, Gabapentin and baggies.

Officials say they also found more than $3,500 on Bullock.

Bullock was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and drug possession.

Officials confirmed the death investigation is ongoing.

