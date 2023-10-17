Deadly crash in Johnson County
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAGER HILL, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says one man has died after a single-vehicle crash.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WYMT that the crash happened Tuesday morning at the intersection of KY-1428 & KY-302.
They say George Fitch, 60, of Meally, died in the crash.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
