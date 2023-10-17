Car seen on video going airborne into canal

The Cape Coral, Florida, crash was caught on video.
The Cape Coral, Florida, crash was caught on video.
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (Gray News) - A homeowner’s surveillance video caught a car, apparently traveling fast, going airborne and landing in a canal.

Neighbors told WBBH the car, described as a Dodge Challenger, came close to hitting a child in a yard Sunday morning, and the video shows the child reacting to the crash.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash, WINK reported.

Police said the driver had been racing a Mercedes but hit the brakes too late, hit a palm tree and crashed into the canal.

A homeowner, the grandparent of the child who was put in harm’s way by the crash, came to the aid of the driver, who had to be cut out of the car, according to WINK.

It is not known if the driver has been charged.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus involved in crash in Knott Co., Kentucky
One student hit by car while changing buses
.
KSP: One dead in Jackson Co. crash
Bell County Arrests
Sheriff: Two facing drug charges following investigation
Craig Landers
Police chase ends in Ky., one man arrested
Kentucky Basketball makes the cut as the 16th-ranked team in the AP Preseason Top 25 Poll.
Kentucky Men’s Basketball makes cut in AP Top 25 preseason poll

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, returns to the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in...
LIVE: Voting is underway in the House to elect a new speaker as Republicans nominate Jordan
BREAST CANCER- ARH
EKY nurse talks importance of yearly mammograms to detect breast cancer
Two Middlesboro High School students have been accepted into a prestigious program with the...
Two Middlesboro High School students accepted into prestigious program at MIT
Two more suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting death of an infant on October 4.
2 more suspects arrested in connection to death of baby delivered after mother injured in shooting, officials say