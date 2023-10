HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kaileigh Faith Chaney is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Chaney is a senior at Shelby Valley High School, where she has a 3.9 GPA.

She was accepted into the National Honor Society and earned the Athletic Excellence award for archery by earning first place in the NASP state tournament.

Congratulations, Kaileigh!

