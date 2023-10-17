Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 9
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here is the Alice Lloyd College Mountain top 10 after week nine of high school football across the mountains.
10. Whitley County Colonels
The Colonels were defeated, 49-0, by Corbin.
9. Lawrence County Bulldogs
The Bulldogs dominated Powell County on the road, 36-0.
8. Somerset Briar Jumpers
The Briar Jumpers defeated Danville for the first time since 2020, 50-7.
7. Johnson Central Golden Eagles
Johnson Central took down Greenup County on their turf, 33-13.
6. Belfry Pirates
The Pirates earned their third consecutive win over Estill County on the road, 49-7.
5. Southwestern Warriors
The Warriors beat the Cardinals in South Laurel, 63-14.
4. Bell County Bobcats
Bell County was off for their bye week.
3. Rockcastle County Rockets
The Rockets took care of McCreary Central at home, 42-12.
2. Pikeville Panthers
The Panthers demolished Paintsville in Pikeville’s first game back in nearly a month, 46-7.
1. Corbin Redhounds
The Redhounds defeated #10 Whitley County, 49-0, at home.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.