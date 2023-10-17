Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 9

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Armando Barry
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here is the Alice Lloyd College Mountain top 10 after week nine of high school football across the mountains.

10. Whitley County Colonels

The Colonels were defeated, 49-0, by Corbin.

9. Lawrence County Bulldogs

The Bulldogs dominated Powell County on the road, 36-0.

8. Somerset Briar Jumpers

The Briar Jumpers defeated Danville for the first time since 2020, 50-7.

7. Johnson Central Golden Eagles

Johnson Central took down Greenup County on their turf, 33-13.

6. Belfry Pirates

The Pirates earned their third consecutive win over Estill County on the road, 49-7.

5. Southwestern Warriors

The Warriors beat the Cardinals in South Laurel, 63-14.

4. Bell County Bobcats

Bell County was off for their bye week.

3. Rockcastle County Rockets

The Rockets took care of McCreary Central at home, 42-12.

2. Pikeville Panthers

The Panthers demolished Paintsville in Pikeville’s first game back in nearly a month, 46-7.

1. Corbin Redhounds

The Redhounds defeated #10 Whitley County, 49-0, at home.

