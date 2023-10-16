Six West Liberty juveniles charged for vandalism in separate incidents

By Madison Carmouche
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The West Liberty Police Department identified and charged three juveniles after the women’s bathroom at Old Mill Park was vandalized.

On Sunday, city officials said the bathrooms would be closed indefinitely because of the damages.

Officials confirmed someone tried to set the bathroom on fire and smashed pumpkins in the bathroom and in the driveway.

City leaders said this is not the first time vandalism has happened.

The West Liberty Police Department arrested three other juveniles for a separate vandalism incident. The incident took place on October 3.

Officials said they hope to have the restrooms reopened by November 1 for upcoming major events.

