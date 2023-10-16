Sheriff: Two facing drug charges following investigation

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department confirmed two people were arrested Wednesday following a drug investigation.

Deputies said they served warrants at a home on Varilla Road and arrested Lee Watts, 48, and Candace Watts, 43.

During the arrest, officials reportedly found “multiple” bags of suspected heroin, “multiple” pills of suspected Oxycodone, “multiple” distribution bags, more than $1,300 in cash and a gun.

Both people were taken to the Bell County Detention Center. They are reportedly facing several drug charges.

