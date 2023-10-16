Salvation Army in need of volunteers for their holiday campaigns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to help make a difference this holiday season.

Whether it’s ringing a bell outside of a storefront or distributing toys, your help goes a long way.

By ringing the bell this holiday season, The Salvation Army hopes to collect more than $300,000 to fulfill its mission.

“Every year, more people are in need. Not only during Christmas time but even beyond. So we strive to see how we can help,” said Major Asit George with The Salvation Army.

For the last 130 years, across the United States, The Salvation Army’s holiday season campaigns have been a symbol of hope and joy.

“We are very grateful and so thankful, and we would love to see more and more people come and help out,” said George.

Major George said the ‘Red Kettle’ campaign is iconic. It’s hard to miss the sound of bells ringing and a greeting from the bell ringer as you head into the store. He said people can volunteer to be a bell ringer individually or as a group.

“The money that’s collected during Christmas time is used to offset the cost of giving out food and other things that people need not only during Christmas time, but even later,” said George.

The Salvation Army said they also need volunteers for their ‘Angel Tree’ campaign. Major George said they already have 2,000 applications for toys, so they need help with organizing and distributing them.

“Many of them are not in the best of circumstances based on inflation, the job market and things like this. This is where you and I step in and help out,” said George.

Major George said their work never stops because they’re there when disaster strikes and when people need a place to rest their heads. He said volunteers are their lifeline.

“It’s not just you’re helping The Salvation Army, but we are helping the greater Lexington area and the greater Kentucky area,” said George.

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers in Frankfort, Danville, Richmond and Lexington.

To become a bell ringer, click here: https://www.registertoring.com/

To become a bell ringer in Georgetown, click here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0849ADA92EA3F8C16-45283891-georgetown#/

For more information about the campaigns, contact your local Salvation Army.

