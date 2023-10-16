Officials issue ‘Antler Alert’ as peak season for deer encounters approaches

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers, beware: The annual ‘Antler Alert’ is now in effect for those who might encounter deer in their daily travels.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say about half of crashes involving the animal happen during the last three months of the year, with November seeing the most.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Acting Deer Program Coordinator Joe McDermott said mating season is triggered by shorter days and cooler nights, putting deer on the move.

McDermott said farmers harvesting crops also doesn’t help as deer are forced further out to look for food and hiding places.

“With the onset of fall comes the breeding season, or rut, for white-tailed deer,” McDermott said in a news release. “As the rut approaches, bucks begin chasing does in an attempt to breed. Deer essentially have blinders on during this time, which makes them particularly susceptible to motor vehicle collisions.”

While deer can do some serious damage to your car, they can also do some serious damage to you.

In Kentucky, more than 3,000 crashes involving deer were reported to police in 2022, up about 100 from the 2021 numbers. Last year alone, four people died and 20 were injured.

In 2022, in our region, Pulaski County led the way with 84 collisions. Boyd County was next with 42, followed by Laurel County with 29, Pike County with 27, Whitley County with 23, Floyd County with 22 and Knox County with 19. You can see how your county fared on the list here.

Officials say tracking deer crash numbers is difficult to the number of drivers who go directly to their insurance agent with claims without reporting it to the police.

KYTC offers these driving tips:

Slow down immediately upon spotting a deer crossing the road; they tend to travel in groups.

Don’t swerve to avoid a deer, which can result in a more serious crash with an oncoming vehicle or roadside object.

In the event of a crash, keep both hands on the wheel and apply brakes steadily until stopped.

Always wear a seat belt.

Keep headlights on bright at night unless other vehicles are approaching.

Eliminate distractions while driving: Phones down!

Drive defensively, constantly scanning the roadside, especially at dawn and dusk, when deer are most active.

