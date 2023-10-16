Multiple EKY volunteer fire departments receive large grant

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Six volunteer fire departments in one Eastern Kentucky county recently received a large grant from the Department of Homeland Security.

It was a communications grant for the purchase of new radio equipment not only for the crews of those departments but also for all of the fire trucks in the county.

“We were able to put a new handheld radio in every active firefighter in the county and a new radio in every apparatus in Breathitt County,” said Watts-Caney Fire Chief Tim Osborne.

Communication is something that Osborne said is vital for the entire community and they saw its importance during the July 2022 flood.

“During the 2022 flood, we had a lot of other organizations in the county supplying aid. We were not able to communicate with them. We couldn’t talk to each other. A lot of our communication systems were down. This will enable us to communicate, to have interoperable and communicate with other departments that come in with mutual aid, or if we go to other counties, we will be able to communicate with them also. This gets the entire county on a level playing field,” he said.

He added this will also allow the departments to respond quicker which will help them keep serving the community the best they can.

“It will allow us to be better responders and communicate with each other on the fire ground during brush fire season which we’re right in the middle of now. We will be able to communicate with the dispatch center in Hazard more reliably and safer and keep our folks safe and make sure everybody goes home,” he said.

The new handheld radios were provided to the firefighters in September.

Officials with the Kentucky River Area Development District helped write the grant.

