Middlesboro Police Dept. hosting coat drive

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Middlesboro Police Department is aiming to collect 250 coats to give to elementary school kids during the upcoming winter.

The coat drive was started on Sept. 28 by Sg. Nicholas Capps and Patrolman Bucky Harris.

The idea first came about after Harris was contacted by St. Julian’s Catholic Church in 2022.

“They used to have a school, so someone had dropped off coats to them,” Harris said. “Since they didn’t have a school anymore, they asked me as a parishioner if I knew anybody who could use the coats.”

Harris then reached out to Middlesboro Elementary School, with whom they were doing a toy drive.

“When we told the school that, they said ‘yeah, that’s great,’” Harris said. “’We always get toys, but everybody forgets about jackets and clothes for these children who, if they can’t afford the toys, they probably can’t afford coats and clothes like that also.”

Harris then went to Capps to start a coat drive for the kids.

“Me and Bucky came together and tried to form something aside from ‘Cops for Kids’ which is toy designated,” Capps said. “We wanted to do something for the community so Bucky came up with a nice coat drive.”

Capps said they accept monetary donations from the community as well as any form of support.

“We took probably around $900 in donations to go out and buy jackets ourselves,” Capps said. “Previous to that, we’ve had organizations, churches, restaurants, local businesses actually donate these jackets to the Middlesboro Police Department for the kids at the elementary school.”

While the coat drive focuses on students from kindergarten through fourth grade, Capps said if they surpass their goal of 250 coats, they will be able to provide coats for preschool, middle school and high school kids as well as other elementary schools.

The coat drive runs through December 11.

Capps said they hope to continue this coat drive for future years and even incorporate more clothes, such as gloves and toboggins.

For questions on how to help out, contact (606) 248-3636.

