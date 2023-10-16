LeConte Lodge sees first snow of the season

The lodge reported Monday morning that it was only 26 degrees on top of the mountain, saying the weekend’s sleet had turned to snow.
LeConte Lodge sees first snow of the season
LeConte Lodge sees first snow of the season(LeConte Lodge)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. LECONTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mt. LeConte’s resident lodge saw its first snowfall Sunday into Monday, marking an unofficial start to winter for the popular Great Smoky Mountains destination.

The lodge reported Monday morning that it was only 26 degrees on top of the mountain, saying the weekend’s sleet had turned to snow. The mountain top lodge saw about an inch of snow.

Lodge representatives also requested that any hikers tackling Mt. LeConte wear traction gear, since trails have gotten slippery.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus involved in crash in Knott Co., Kentucky
One student hit by car while changing buses
Bell County Arrests
Sheriff: Two facing drug charges following investigation
Kentucky Basketball makes the cut as the 16th-ranked team in the AP Preseason Top 25 Poll.
Kentucky Men’s Basketball makes cut in AP Top 25 preseason poll
.
KSP: One dead in Jackson Co. crash
Police scene tape
Coroner: Skeletal remains found

Latest News

Drying out and warming up ... briefly
The Middlesboro Police Department is aiming on collecting 250 coats to give to elementary...
Middlesboro Police Dept. hosting coat drive
Johnnie Bullock Arrest
Death investigation ongoing in Southern Ky.
.
KSP: One dead in Jackson Co. crash
School bus involved in crash in Knott Co., Kentucky
One student hit by car while changing buses