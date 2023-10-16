Kickoff, TV channel announced for Tennessee/Kentucky

Kentucky takes on Tennessee on October 28.
Kentucky takes on Tennessee on October 28.(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know when kickoff will be as well as the TV channel for the next time Kentucky Football takes the field on Oct. 28.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday afternoon, the Wildcats next game against Tennessee will be a 7 p.m. kick on ESPN.

Kentucky is looking to defeat the Volunteers for the first time since 2020. Tennessee has won four out of the last five times the two rivals have met.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene tape
Coroner: Skeletal remains found
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
Bell County Arrests
Sheriff: Two facing drug charges following investigation

Latest News

Kentucky Basketball makes the cut as the 16th-ranked team in the AP Preseason Top 25 Poll.
Kentucky Men’s Basketball makes cut in AP Top 25 preseason poll
Oregon State running back Deshaun Fenwick (1) is brought down by UCLA linebacker Oluwafemi...
Kentucky falls out of AP Top 25 Poll after upset loss to Mizzou
Missouri wide receiver Marquis Johnson gestures to the crowd after a touchdown against Kentucky...
Kentucky out, Louisville drops in Coaches’ poll after week 7
Union gets their first consecutive win of the season over Point, 20-13.
Union College gets 1st consecutive win of the season at home over Point