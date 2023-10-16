Kickoff, TV channel announced for Tennessee/Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know when kickoff will be as well as the TV channel for the next time Kentucky Football takes the field on Oct. 28.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday afternoon, the Wildcats next game against Tennessee will be a 7 p.m. kick on ESPN.

Kentucky is looking to defeat the Volunteers for the first time since 2020. Tennessee has won four out of the last five times the two rivals have met.

The @SEC has announced our Oct. 28 game vs Tennessee in Kroger Field will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on @espn. https://t.co/bwEZLKnDI3 pic.twitter.com/MUopK0RxPk — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 16, 2023

