Kentucky Men’s Basketball makes cut in AP Top 25 preseason poll

Kentucky Basketball makes the cut as the 16th-ranked team in the AP Preseason Top 25 Poll.(Wade Payne | AP)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - John Calipari’s squad is beginning the season ranked once again.

The Associated Press revealed its Men’s College Basketball top 25 preseason rankings for the 2023-24 season on Monday and the Wildcats check in at No. 16. It is the lowest AP preseason ranking for Kentucky since Calipari has been the head coach.

Four other Southeastern Conference schools made the cut. Tennessee is the highest ranked SEC team at No. 9. Arkansas and Texas A&M are No. 14 and No. 15 while Alabama generated enough votes to occupy No. 24.

Kansas is the top ranked team. Duke comes in at No. 2 while Purdue, Michigan State and Marquette round out the top five.

