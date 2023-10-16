Kentucky Men’s Basketball makes cut in AP Top 25 preseason poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - John Calipari’s squad is beginning the season ranked once again.

The Associated Press revealed its Men’s College Basketball top 25 preseason rankings for the 2023-24 season on Monday and the Wildcats check in at No. 16. It is the lowest AP preseason ranking for Kentucky since Calipari has been the head coach.

Four other Southeastern Conference schools made the cut. Tennessee is the highest ranked SEC team at No. 9. Arkansas and Texas A&M are No. 14 and No. 15 while Alabama generated enough votes to occupy No. 24.

Kansas is the top ranked team. Duke comes in at No. 2 while Purdue, Michigan State and Marquette round out the top five.

You can see the rest of the rankings here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.