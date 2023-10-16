Kentucky Department of Education seeks to pay student teachers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Education leaders are preparing for next year’s legislative session.

The state board of education has approved its General Assembly objectives.

They believe one possible solution to combating the ongoing teacher shortage could be paying student teachers.

“Looking at a proposal or suggestion on how they might do paid student teaching,” said Brian Perry, Director of Government Relations for the Kentucky Department of Education. “It’s been a topic of conversation for the last year or so. I think a lot of people are really interested in seeing something done with that. So, we’ll see if that gets any traction.”

The preferred option is an $8,000 stipend per semester. That breaks down to about $15 per hour for 7.5 hours per day for 70 days.

The second option is $6,500 per semester.

WKYT asked how important it is for KDE to continue discussing and putting together a priority list each year for the legislature.

“I think it’s real important,” said Perry. “Hopefully, it’s sort of a recap of conversations we’re having year-round with the legislature.”

Some other 2024 legislative priorities include:

Investments in programs that train educators

funding for technology

support for the Kentucky School for the Deaf & Kentucky School for the Blind

pre-school funding for “at-risk” three- and four-year-olds.

revised funding formula for Career and Technical Education Programs

more literacy coaches to support early reading instruction

full-funded transportation for all school districts

flexibility with AP dollars

Clean up outdated and/or unused statutory reporting requirements that cost districts time and money

“I think everybody in my world understands you don’t get everything you ask for,” Perry said. “At the same time, we do want to put forward what do we need. What does the department need to provide the services we give to the districts? What are we hearing from districts that needs to be addressed? Statutorily and facilitating that conversation.”

The next Kentucky Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Dec. 6-7 in Frankfort.

“We’re really starting to think a session or two ahead,” said Perry. “So, hopefully, this isn’t a surprise to legislators when they pop up.”

The 2024 legislative session begins on January 2.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.