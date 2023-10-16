Gradual warming trend before next cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Following gloomy and cool weather on Monday, we are tracking some improvements for the middle of the week.

Tonight Through Tuesday Night

Another cool, gloomy night is on tap across the mountains. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but we are tracking some drier air to filter into the region. Overnight lows fall into the mid-40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Temperatures remain below average on Tuesday. We top out in the upper-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, a stray shower is possible, but the overall chance looks low.

We are looking dry and cool for Tuesday night. Lows bottom out in the lower-40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Some Improvements Before Next Rain Chance

Wednesday looks to be the pick of the week. We remain dry and mostly sunny. High temperatures top out in the upper-60s, and lows fall into the lower-50s.

The first half of Thursday looks dry and comfortable. Temperatures top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s under a partly sunny sky. However, we are tracking our next weather system for the second half of Thursday and into Friday. Scattered showers are possible into Thursday night. Lows only fall into the mid-50s.

Scattered showers will be possible on Friday as our next cold front sweeps across the region. We stay mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs reach the upper-50s, while lows dip into the mid-40s. Spotty showers also look possible into Friday night.

Weekend Forecast

Rain chances look to linger into Saturday. Spotty showers are possible under a partly sunny sky. Highs reach the upper-50s and lower-60s, and lows fall into the upper-30s and lower-40s as cooler, drier air settles into the region.

We look to stay dry and mostly sunny on Sunday. Highs reach the lower-60s, and lows bottom out in the lower-40s.

