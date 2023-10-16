East Kentucky Science Center Play2Go program pops up in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Library District is preparing to play, inviting kids and families for an experiential exhibit.

The Kentucky Science Center installed its traveling Science in Play2Go exhibit in the Lee Avenue library Saturday, with a variety of stations for hands-on science and STEAM activities.

“The library is a community place for all different sorts of activities, places to gather and have meetings, and we just want to serve the community in every way that we can. And we’re always looking for new opportunities and ways to do that,” said Programming Director Maggie Salisbury.

From a giant light-bright to a “Build Your Own Roller Coaster,” organizers said there are many options for kids with different interests. One station allowed the kids to create a new animal, another provided a magnifying glass and sensory experiences. Shape shopping, maze creations and a build-your-own-town provided options for constructing and understanding how connections are made.

“And the big point is just to let them look and play and do,” said KSC 2Go Specialist Robin Bentley. “And the whole time, they’re learning.”

Bentley said it is all about experimenting and experiencing, understanding there are no wrong answers in creating. The stations are designed for kids, ages eight and younger, but provide fun for all involved.

“I’m like the cheerleader back here,” Bentley said. “I’m like, ‘Oh my! Did you see him do that?’ You know, I’m just in amazement.”

The exhibit will stay in place at the library until January 13.

School groups or families interested in scheduling a visit can find out more information from Bentley at robin@kysci.org or 606-437-6001.

