Dreary start to the new work and school week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Grab the jackets and umbrellas. You will need them to kick off the new week.

Today and Tonight

I wish I had better news for you on my first day back at work since vacation, but unfortunately, the Florida sunshine did not make the trip back with me.

Scattered showers will be around off and on throughout the day as temperatures struggle to make it into the low 50s after starting the day in the mid-40s. When the rain does start to taper off later today, the clouds will hang tough, keeping us in the 40s all the way into Tuesday morning.

Extended Forecast

The skies try to clear out some on Tuesday, but it will be late in the day. Spotty showers are still possible and we will only top out in the mid to upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies should develop on Tuesday night, which will take us right back into the low to mid-40s overnight.

Skies clear out briefly to a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday and temperatures will climb back closer to normal for this time of the year into the mid to upper 60s. We are back into the 40s Wednesday night under partly cloudy skies.

After starting the day off on a somewhat sunny note on Thursday morning, the clouds will increase during the daytime hours and the rain chances will increase during the nighttime hours with our next cold front. This one could be a doozy with temperatures dropping from around 70° on Thursday to the upper 50s on Friday. Rain chances will also wrap up the work and school week on Friday and possibly carry us into the first part of the weekend on Saturday.

