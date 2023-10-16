Dolly Parton will perform at halftime of the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game

FILE - Country music legend Dolly Parton will be performing at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys...
FILE - Country music legend Dolly Parton will be performing at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game.(Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dolly Parton is pitching in to help the Salvation Army this Thanksgiving.

The country music legend will be performing at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game.

It’s part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle kick-off fundraiser.

Parton will ring the traditional Salvation Army holiday bell to jump-start the holiday giving season.

Cowboy fans are also hoping her performance will help them overcome a run of bad luck.

Last year’s performance by the Jonas Brothers lifted them to a 7-2 record when big stars perform at halftime.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene tape
Coroner: Skeletal remains found
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
Bell County Arrests
Sheriff: Two facing drug charges following investigation

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
FILE - Then-President Donald Trump, right, encourages Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, to speak...
GOP’s Jim Jordan is shoring up support and peeling off detractors ahead of a House speaker vote
This image provided by Suffolk Fire Rescue shows a school bus that overturned, Monday, Oct. 16,...
School bus driver and 12 children hurt after bus overturns, officials in Virginia say
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
VIDEO: Teen volleyball player who lost legs after being hit by car walks with prosthetics at game
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery