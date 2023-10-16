City of Corbin gearing up for Halloween

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - With more than two weeks until Halloween, cities across the region are gearing up.

The city of Corbin is preparing for its annual event.

Maggy Monhollen, Executive Director for Corbin Tourism Convention and Commission, said nearby businesses will be handing out candy for their ‘Trick-or-Treat on Main’ event.

“That’s a free event where not only the main street businesses but also businesses all over the city come in and set up to hand out Halloween candy. So, the kiddos can trick or treat down Main Street,” she said.

She added, immediately following Halloween, they will begin planning for Christmas celebrations starting mid-to-late November.

The event starts at 3:30 p.m. and lasts until 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Residential trick-or-treat is immediately after the event from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

