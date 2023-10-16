City of Corbin gearing up for Halloween

Corbin
Corbin(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - With more than two weeks until Halloween, cities across the region are gearing up.

The city of Corbin is preparing for its annual event.

Maggy Monhollen, Executive Director for Corbin Tourism Convention and Commission, said nearby businesses will be handing out candy for their ‘Trick-or-Treat on Main’ event.

“That’s a free event where not only the main street businesses but also businesses all over the city come in and set up to hand out Halloween candy. So, the kiddos can trick or treat down Main Street,” she said.

She added, immediately following Halloween, they will begin planning for Christmas celebrations starting mid-to-late November.

The event starts at 3:30 p.m. and lasts until 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Residential trick-or-treat is immediately after the event from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

For trick-or-treat times, click here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
One person is dead following crash in Whitley County.
KSP investigating deadly crash
Police scene tape
Coroner: Skeletal remains found
A Knox County man is behind bars after he led police on a chase.
Knox County man facing charges following chase
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step’ dies at 76

Latest News

Boyd Holbrook
EKY native gets key to the city of Prestonsburg
Cumberland Run
Cumberland Run kicks off live horse racing
Police scene tape
Coroner: Skeletal remains found
Teen Driver Safety Week gives parents a great segway to talk safe driving techniques with their...
NRSF discusses Teen Driver Safety Week