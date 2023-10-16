Arson suspected in weekend fire in Logan County, WV

LOGAN COUNTY, WV. (WYMT) - Officials believe a weekend fire in one Southern West Virginia county was intentionally set.

Crews from the City of Logan Fire Department responded to the call just after 10:30 Saturday morning on Route 10 heading toward West Logan.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from one side of the abandoned commercial building.

First responders were able to quickly knock down the blaze with no injuries.

While no official cause for the fire was released, crews say they are treating it as an arson case.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.