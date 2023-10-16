Arson suspected in weekend fire in Logan County, WV

Photo Courtesy: City of Logan Fire Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: City of Logan Fire Department Facebook(City of Logan Fire Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, WV. (WYMT) - Officials believe a weekend fire in one Southern West Virginia county was intentionally set.

Crews from the City of Logan Fire Department responded to the call just after 10:30 Saturday morning on Route 10 heading toward West Logan.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from one side of the abandoned commercial building.

First responders were able to quickly knock down the blaze with no injuries.

While no official cause for the fire was released, crews say they are treating it as an arson case.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene tape
Coroner: Skeletal remains found
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
A Knox County man is behind bars after he led police on a chase.
Knox County man facing charges following chase

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Dreary start to the new work and school week
Bell County Arrests
Sheriff: Two facing drug charges following investigation
Police LIghts
Six West Liberty juveniles charged for vandalism in separate incidents
Corbin
City of Corbin gearing up for Halloween