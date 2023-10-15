Union College gets 1st consecutive win of the season at home over Point

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Union College Bulldogs earned their first consecutive win of the season at home over the Point Skyhawks, 20-13.

The Skyhawks scored the opening score of the game when Point quarterback Mitch Gossett called his own number for a 15-yard quarterback keeper touchdown.

Later in the second quarter, Bulldog quarterback Walker Russell heaved a ball down the field to James Tucker who made an incredible diving catch just yards short of the goal line.

The next snap Union College’s offense pummeled their way into the endzone, tying the score at seven.

The Bulldogs’ offense fell stagnant despite two momentum swings where the special teams unit recovered a muffed punt and the defense recovered a fumble.

With two minutes left in the half, Russell connected with Quinn Carter who was able to fit one foot in paydirt, making it a 10-yard touchdown pass.

Union College went on to defeat Point, 20-13.

The Bulldogs will be off next Saturday for their bye week. Union College will return to action Saturday, Oct. 28 on the road against the Reinhardt University Eagles at 1 p.m.

