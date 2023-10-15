UK Astronomer breaks down specifics of asteroid discovery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This past week, an explorer mission returned to earth with new information about asteroids and how they affect our planet. After traveling over 4 billion miles, NASA’s OSIRIS REx has finally returned to earth, holding in its grasp the first ever pure asteroid material for scientists to analyze.

UK Astronomer and Physicist Dr. Tom Troland spoke with WKYT about the purpose of the mission and just how this remarkable feat was accomplished.

“Some years ago NASA launched a probe out into the solar system, and the goal of that probe was to place itself in orbit around an asteroid. And then to, after being in orbit for a period of a year or so and taking pictures and making other measurements of the asteroid, to then go down to the surface, and grab some material from the asteroid, and then bounce back off – a maneuver that itself just took a manner of seconds” said Dr. Troland

And after 7 years, the spacecraft has returned to earth, bringing a completely untainted sample of space material for scientists to study. The rocks and soil are NASA’s first asteroid samples brought back to Earth - making up the largest collection of materials gathered from a space rock in history. And the preliminary findings share some interesting perspective on the origins of our planet

“The preliminary analysis from samples of this asteroid, have revealed the existence of water. They certainly open up the possibility that the oceans we swim in, the oceans our ships sail in, may be made up of water that rained down on the earth, from debris of asteroids more than 4 billion years ago”

While there is still more to learn from the sample, the findings indicate the delicate relationship between life here on earth and things flying in space, millions of miles away. This discovery alone is incredible, but the technology it took to achieve this research in an accomplishment in its own right.

“You send this probe out into interplanetary space, you place it in orbit around an asteroid which is very difficult to do because asteroids have very little gravity, then you dive down to the surface, you grab some stuff, you bring it back up to the surface, you put it into another capsule, you shoot that capsule off and that capsule lands, and that capsule lands at a specified place in the desert of Utah, that is just an amazing, unbelievable technological achievement.”

VO: The rest of the samples from the asteroid are being kept in a special lab in Houston, but more than 200 scientists from around the world will have the chances to study samples from the asteroid Bennu – and learn a little more about our cosmic neighborhood.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is now en route to another asteroid known as Apophis, which is projected to come within 20,000 miles of Earth in 2029.

