Tigers spoil Kentucky’s homecoming

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Football Wildcats were back inside Kroger Field on a brisk Saturday night for UK’s annual homecoming game. No. 24/23 Kentucky played host to the RV/No. 25 Missouri Tigers.

After jumping out the gate early scoring 14 unanswered, Kentucky was outscored 38-7 enroute to their 38-21 loss.

The Homecoming energy rubbed off on the Cats early as UK started the first quarter with a senior running back Ray Davis touchdown and an interception from defensive back Maxwell Hairston during the Tiger’s second offensive possession.

Kentucky made use of Hairston’s interception to go up by 14 points when N.C. State transfer quarterback Devin Leary called his own number for a 13-yard touchdown, picking up his first touchdown in the blue and white.

Missouri’s next chance to put points on the board was spoiled when defensive lineman Deone Walker sacked Tiger QB Brady Cook to force a three-and-out.

The Cats led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter, but they would lose the Homecoming magic in the second when the Tigers drew up a trick play. Missouri punter Luke Bauer faked his punt and instead threw a deep pass to wide receiver Marquis Johnson who advanced the 39-yard pass into Kentucky’s end zone.

The fake punt shifted the momentum as Kentucky was outgaining the Tigers by 135 yards in the first quarter.

The Wildcats were unable to answer after wide receiver Anthony Brown-Stephens dropped a deep ball from Leary on third down, giving the Tigers a chance to tie the game at 14.

Despite being at Kentucky’s 5-yard line, Missouri was unable to find the end zone, forcing the Tigers to settle for a 25-yard field goal to close UK’s lead 14-10.

The half ended in Missouri’s favor after Cook threw an 18-yard TD pass to put the Tigers up 17-14.

After being outgained 151-16 in the first quarter, Missouri’s offense responded, outgaining the Wildcats 171-16.

The Cats opened the second half with possession, but after a Barion Brown fumbler, the Tigers took over possession inside Kentucky territory.

But the Wildcats’ bend don’t break defensive mindset holds Missouri to a field goal.

Both teams shared scoreless drives before Kentucky was able to retake the lead courtesy of a Leary to Anthony Brown-Stephens connection to give the Wildcats the one point lead heading into the final 15 minutes.

The Tigers opened the final quarter with a Brady Cook QB keep that found the endzone.

An ensuing two-point attempt gave the Tigers a seven point lead.

The offensive struggles returned for the Wildcats who were held to negative yards.

The Tigers offense stayed hot with a three play 34 yard drive, capped off with a Cody Schrader 19 yard rushing touchdown to go up two scores.

Kentucky also struggled with penalties throughout the game, tallying 14 total penalties for 122 yards, one of which included an offsides call that erased a fourth quarter interception.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.