Staying gloomy, chilly to kick off the work week

(KCRG)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gloomy weather will linger as we kick off the work week. We are tracking spotty showers and cool temperatures.

Tonight Through Monday Night

We are watching out for light showers as we end the weekend. It will not rain all night, but some patches of light rain or drizzle are possible under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-and-lower-40s. Some patchy fog will also be possible.

The forecast looks to stay gloomy and chilly on Monday. We stay mostly cloudy, and high temperatures only top out in the lower-50s. Some areas could stay in the upper-40s all day. Again, spotty showers will be possible, but the rain will not be heavy and it will not last all day.

We are starting to dry out into Monday night. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but the overall chance looks low. Temperatures dip into the mid-40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Again, some areas of patchy fog can not be ruled out.

Gradual Warm Up

For the middle of the work week, we are tracking some improving weather.

A stray shower can not be ruled out on Tuesday, but most of the region will be dry and slightly warmer. Highs top out in the upper-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows fall into the lower-40s.

Wednesday looks to be the pick of the week! We stay dry and mostly sunny. Highs top out in the upper-60s. Lows dip into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

The first half of Thursday is looking dry, but we are tracking our next weather system by late Thursday and Friday. Temperatures reach the upper-60s and lower-70s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Low temperatures fall into the lower-50s as scattered showers look to return.

Extended Forecast

We are giving you the First Alert for an increase in rain chances on Friday. Scattered showers are looking likely under a cloudy sky.

Temperatures top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s, while lows bottom out in the upper-40s.

Week ten of high school football may be soggy. We will keep an eye on it and keep you posted.

