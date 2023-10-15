LMPD surprises Vietnam veteran battling cancer

By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police officers made a special request for a man living in the Germantown neighborhood.

Dave is a Vietnam veteran. He’s also undergoing a battle with cancer.

On Thursday, LMPD’s Mounted Patrol Unit paid Dave a visit at his home. Dave has been an avid horse lover since he was young. He said he grew up with one owned by his family, and that he wanted to ride one again.

His doctors told his family that with his cancer diagnosis, Dave’s wish to ride another horse would not be possible.

On Friday, LMPD shared a photo of one of the horses, Justice. Dave’s wife, Mary Joe, reached out to LMPD and asked if it would be possible to have a Mounted Patrol stop by, so Dave could meet Justice.

Both Officer Lietz, a veteran, and Sgt. Savage rode their horses and surprised Dave, thanking him for his service.

“Needless to say, he was a little speechless when he saw the officers riding up to the front of his home,” LMPD said in the post.

