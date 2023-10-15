Kentucky out, Louisville drops in Coaches’ poll after week 7

Missouri wide receiver Marquis Johnson gestures to the crowd after a touchdown against Kentucky...
Missouri wide receiver Marquis Johnson gestures to the crowd after a touchdown against Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)(Michelle Haas Hutchins | AP)
By Armando Barry
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After week seven of college football, the Kentucky Wildcats fell out of the Coaches’ poll, following their upset loss to the Missouri Tigers, 38-21.

Missouri’s win over the Cats catapulted the Tigers into the poll at the number 20 spot.

The Louisville Cardinals dropped to number 21 after dropping their first game of the season to Pitt on the road, 38-21.

Here is the list of the post-week 7 coaches’ poll:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Penn State

7. Oklahoma

8. Texas

9. Alabama

10. UNC

11. Oregon

12. Ole Miss

13. Oregon State

14. Utah

15. Tennessee

16. USC

17. Duke

18. Notre Dame

19. LSU

20. Missouri

21. Louisville

22. Air Force

23. Iowa

24. Tulane

25. UCLA

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
One person is dead following crash in Whitley County.
KSP investigating deadly crash
A Knox County man is behind bars after he led police on a chase.
Knox County man facing charges following chase
Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (7) runs during the second half of an NCAA college football...
How to Watch the Kentucky vs. Missouri Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14
An official motions while standing by a down marker during the first half of an NCAA college...
How to Watch the Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14

Latest News

Union gets their first consecutive win of the season over Point, 20-13.
Union College gets 1st consecutive win of the season at home over Point
Kentucky plays host to Missouri for Homecoming game.
Tigers spoil Kentucky’s homecoming
The UK band plays in front of a large Homecoming crowd ahead of Missouri and Kentucky's kick.
UK Wildcats play host to Missouri for Homecoming game
Freshman Rob Dillingham at Big Blue Madness 2023.
Reeves, Scherr shine at Big Blue Madness