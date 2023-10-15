Kentucky out, Louisville drops in Coaches’ poll after week 7
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After week seven of college football, the Kentucky Wildcats fell out of the Coaches’ poll, following their upset loss to the Missouri Tigers, 38-21.
Missouri’s win over the Cats catapulted the Tigers into the poll at the number 20 spot.
The Louisville Cardinals dropped to number 21 after dropping their first game of the season to Pitt on the road, 38-21.
Here is the list of the post-week 7 coaches’ poll:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Penn State
7. Oklahoma
8. Texas
9. Alabama
10. UNC
11. Oregon
12. Ole Miss
13. Oregon State
14. Utah
15. Tennessee
16. USC
17. Duke
18. Notre Dame
19. LSU
20. Missouri
21. Louisville
22. Air Force
23. Iowa
24. Tulane
25. UCLA
