Kentucky out, Louisville drops in Coaches’ poll after week 7

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After week seven of college football, the Kentucky Wildcats fell out of the Coaches’ poll, following their upset loss to the Missouri Tigers, 38-21.

Missouri’s win over the Cats catapulted the Tigers into the poll at the number 20 spot.

The Louisville Cardinals dropped to number 21 after dropping their first game of the season to Pitt on the road, 38-21.

Here is the list of the post-week 7 coaches’ poll:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Penn State

7. Oklahoma

8. Texas

9. Alabama

10. UNC

11. Oregon

12. Ole Miss

13. Oregon State

14. Utah

15. Tennessee

16. USC

17. Duke

18. Notre Dame

19. LSU

20. Missouri

21. Louisville

22. Air Force

23. Iowa

24. Tulane

25. UCLA

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.